2019 USA Powerlifting Bench Press Nationals in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls will see some heavy lifting this weekend.

Literally- the 2019 USA Powerlifting Bench Press Nationals will be at the convention center. More than 250 lifters are set to be here from 39 states.

“I think most people have gone into a gym and attempted, hey I’m going to attempt this poundage or this workout with a bench press, so to be able to tie that to some real professionals here and watch them perfect their craft, it’s going to be pretty amazing. We’ve got people as young as 13, as old as 90 on the roster,” Jona Leo, an organizer, said.

It starts at 10 in the morning both Saturday and Sunday. It’s open to the public, and costs $10 to attend.