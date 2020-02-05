2019 crime stats reveal increase in meth seizures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The amount of meth authorities have taken off the streets in Sioux Falls has reach record levels.

Wednesday morning, Police Chief Matt Burns and Mayor Paul TenHaken gave the 2019 crime records. While they say the overall crime rate remained steady last year, there was a significant increase in drug seizures.

In total, there were over 3,000 narcotics cases in 2019. The increase in meth was the most significant, even surpassing the amount of marijuana seizures. City officials say even with the rise in drug cases, the overall crime rate has not gone up.

Despite a 2.2-percent increase in the population of Sioux Falls, the amount of violent crimes in the area remained steady.

“The numbers of homicides, rapes, robberies, suicides and arson all remained at the same level or decreased from last year,” Police Chief Matt Burns said.

However, the amount of drugs seized by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force increased. The highest increase was in meth with over 133 pounds being seized, which is more than double the record set in 2018.

“The drugs they seized are truly kept off our streets and out of our schools,” Chief Burns said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city is working to fight the narcotics issue with initiatives like the Triage Center, a mentorship program and adding an officer to the department who has a background in social work.

TenHaken says the challenge of narcotics is that it’s an expensive problem.

“For the taxpayers it’s a strain. It’s a strain on the system, it’s a strain on those officers having to deal with some regular people who are tying up would could be more priority needs within our department,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Mayor TenHaken says his office will be asking the Sioux Falls city council to make an investment towards a public safety training facility that will be shared by both the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue.

Chief Burns says manufacturing of meth isn’t as local as it once was.