2019 Boe Forum To Feature Bob Woodward And Carl Bernstein

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 06:20 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 06:20 PM CST

The next Boe Forum at Augustana University will feature two giants of the journalism industry.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein will be the keynote speakers on March 19th for the Boe Forum on Public Affairs.

Woodward and Bernstein are best known for breaking the Watergate story for The Washington Post, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

The 2019 Boe Forum will address "Power, the Press and the Presidency." 

Details of the event as well as ticket information, will be announced early next year.
 

