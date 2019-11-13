2,000,000 books given to local children through Sioux Empire United Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big milestone for a local program in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire United Way presented its two millionth book from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program Wednesday morning.

The program provides kids with a new book from birth to 5-years-old.

There are 10,700 children in Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha and Turner counties who receive a new book each month through the program funded by Sioux Empire United Way.

“We learn to read and then read to learn. So the importance of these programs to support the youth and families in our communities are hard to place a value on,” Dan Heinemann, Chairman of the Sioux Empire United Way said.

The two millionth book was presented to Brantley. His mother says he loves to read, and while he was a bit speechless during the book presentation he dug right into his latest Imagination Library book.

