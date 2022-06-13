SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 2,000 people are without power in western South Dakota after two storms moved through the area over the weekend.

According to the West Central Electric outage map, 2,101 customers are without power. A majority of those are located in Haakon and Jackson Counties.

Haakon County has 1,268 customers without power, while Jackson County is reporting 739 people without power. Jones County is reporting 86 without power.

An official with West Central Electric told a Pierre Radio station 225 poles and power lines were broken.

Repair crews hope to have the power back on for most of its members by Monday night.

The power outage is happening as temperatures reached 94 degrees with a dew point of 70 degrees in Pierre Monday afternoon.