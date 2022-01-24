2,000 students pack Pavilion for ‘Schoolhouse Rock’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s not everyday students get to leave the classroom for an educational field trip. Especially for kids attending schools in neighborhoods with high rates of poverty. But Monday, those students got to pack the seats of the Washington Pavilion for a live show.

Buses lined the streets around the Washington Pavilion after bringing in more than 2,000 students for live performances of “Schoolhouse Rock.”

“Most all of them are from Title 1 schools. So these are kids that most likely have never walked in the door of the Washington Pavilion before,” Steve Hildebrand, Chair of the Promising Futures Fund, said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for them to see a live stage show here at the Pavilion.”

The Promising Futures Fund made Monday’s outing for second through fifth graders from Sioux Falls and Harrisburg possible.

“Our foundation worked with the South Dakota Trust Company, who granted us $10,000 to allow these kids to come here today,” Hildebrand said. “So through that grant, they’re paying for the tickets to the show as well as all the busing that’s taking place.”

This is also the first time in a while the Washington Pavilion has been able to host a matinee show for elementary students.

“I remember as a child some of my fondest memories of school were the opportunities I had to go see things outside of the school walls,” Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education with the Washington Pavilion, said.

Rocking and learning away from the classroom.

“We’re not doing our community a service if we can’t provide this for all kids in Sioux Falls,” Grogan said.

“We’re big believers that providing experiences that are positive for these kids is a really important way to open their eyes. So looks like the show is starting,” Hildebrand said.

The Promising Futures Fund has already hosted two other field trips like this one. In November, middle school football players attended a game at SDSU and in December, middle school basketball players went to a game at USD.