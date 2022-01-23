200 volunteers needed to coach for spring season of Girls on the Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An after school program for girls is in need of volunteers. Girls on the Run helps girls build confidence and support one another.

Each season of Girls on the Run ends with a 5K. It’s a big accomplishment for both the girls and coaches.

Cari Eastman has been coaching for 4 years.

“Just so much great curriculum that is taught, but it’s taught in a fun way, these girls are building community, and making friends, and having a blast in the process, so I love it, and I would recommend it to anyone who enjoys working with kids,” coach, Cari Eastman said.

The spring season will get underway in a couple of months. But before the program can start, there’s a need for volunteers.

“I think the biggest misconception of Girls on the Run is that you have to be a runner to be a volunteer, and that’s totally not true, so we are looking for passionate, motivated, excited adults, to support our girls through their Girls on the Run journey,” Girls on the Run Council Director, Youth Development Manager, Allison Sinning said.

There are about 600 girls expected to participate this season so about 200 coaches are needed.

“The spring season we are gearing up for around 45 to 50 school based sites, across the state, so teams in Rapid City, Mitchell, Pierre, Aberdeen, Yankton, and all the towns sprinkled in between,” Sinning said.

No matter if you’re a runner or not, you can help make a difference in these girls lives.

“Compare the first day to the last day, or to the day of the 5K run, they have grown enormously and have gained so much confidence, and motivation and excitement about being who they are and lifting others up and just being the best girl they can be,” Eastman said.

As a coach, you are provided all the necessary curriculum for each practice. The spring season runs from March to mid-May. If you’d like to sign-up volunteer, click here.