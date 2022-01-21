$200 perk for kids COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials say the best way to get out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated.

Minnesota is offering an incentive for kids to get their shots.

Under the Kids Deserve a Shot program, families who get their 5-11-year-old fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card.

Minnesota Department of Health assistant commissioner Joanna Dornfeld says it’s the fourth round of vaccine incentives the state has offered.

“We’ve found that it can be a good motivator for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated,” MDH assistant commissioner Joanna Dornfeld said.

Pipestone County Medical Center infection control nurse manager Carmen Fey says it will be interesting to see the impact of the incentive.

Volk: How important is the COVID-19 vaccine for kids?

Fey: I would say it’s very important. Kids are at just as much risk of getting COVID as adults are, so we’ve seen that the vaccines are working in adults. It prevents severe illness, it prevents those hospitalizations, and it’s been shown to do the same thing in children.

According to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health, 28% of 5-11 year-olds have received two doses of the vaccine.

“We still have a ways to go to get that population vaccinated and make sure we’re keeping our kids safe and healthy and in school,” Dornfeld said.

Once your child is fully vaccinated, you can register online for the gift card.

The program is for Minnesota residents.

Registration opens Monday and runs through the end of February.