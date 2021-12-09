SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week marks 20 years since Pamela Dunn disappeared without a trace.

When Watertown Police arrived at her home in 2001, the door was locked and her purse was on the table, but the 38-year-old was nowhere to be found.

Phone records show her ex-boyfriend David Asmussen called Dunn 17 times leading up to her disappearance and left a series of threatening messages on her cell phone Asmussen is now serving a life sentence for violating a protection order against Dunn.

Investigators still haven’t found her body.

We’ll talk with investigators and family members about Pam Dunn’s disappearance tonight on KELOLAND News.