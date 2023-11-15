SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 20th anniversary of Winter Wonderland in Falls Park will include something new this year.

Fireworks.

Today the city parks department announced the kick off to this years season with a short barrage of fireworks.

The opening takes place Friday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. at Falls Park.

“You know we did it at the 10-year anniversary and this being the 20th we thought it was an appropriate time invest that bit more and to really embrace all the work that goes into putting on Winter Wonderland and and something the community adores.”

Last year around 80,000 car carloads of people drove through the park to look at the lights and displays.