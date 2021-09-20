20-year prison sentence for man who admits to dealing meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) –Authorities say a Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted for dealing large quantities of methamphetamine.

Christopher Walker was indicted by a federal grand jury in January on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty in June.

The complaint says the 50-year-old Walker conspired with others to distribute 500 grams or more of meth to drug customers in South Dakota.

Walker was also ordered earlier this week to serve five years of supervised release.

