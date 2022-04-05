MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old woman is facing a long list of charges after a gun was fired in Mitchell last week.

The Mitchell Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of East Hanson Avenue for a report of shots fired from a vehicle on Thursday, March 31.

Officers arriving on scene found multiple bullet holes in a parked car. Police say witnesses were able to give them a description of the suspect and their vehicle. Officers were able to get a search warrant to search the suspect’s vehicle and home.

Authorities say a pistol, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia was found during the search.

Twenty year-old Jade Ott was arrested on several charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing more than 2 ounces of marijuana, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm and discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure or motor vehicle.