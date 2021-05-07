20-year-old Sioux Falls man turns himself in following shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old man faces charges after police say several shots were fired near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Police were called to the 2600 block of East 8th Street when 11 gunshots were fired just before 9 p.m. Authorities say the victim was making a U-turn when another vehicle pulled up in front of the victim.

When the victim started to get out of his car, 20-year-old Jon Rivera got out of the back of the second vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim. Police say the victim got out his gun before getting back into his vehicle. Rivera began firing at the victim’s car.

According to authorities, the vehicle was struck several times before one of the rounds hit the victim in the face. The victim’s car went into a nearby ditch, and the suspect took off. The 29-year-old victim was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At police briefing on Friday, Officer Sam Clemens said Rivera turned himself in at the law enforcement center around 10:15 p.m. The Sioux Falls man was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police say surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex is playing a key part in the investigation. They believe the victim and Rivera do know each other.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and whether the victim fired his gun.