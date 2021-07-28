20-year-old Sioux Falls man shows up to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after a 20-year old man showed up at a hospital after being shot.

Police got the call around noon yesterday. The man had been shot once in the abdomen and once in the leg.

Doctors told police his injuries were life-threatening and took him into surgery right away.

Police say a friend brought the man to the ER after finding him shot in the area of 12th and Marian Road. Police don’t know exactly where the shooting happened or who was involved.

“Anytime we’ve seen random people who have been shot, there’s been people that know each other, there’s been people that have problems with each other. So we’re obviously looking into this and trying to figure out what happened,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say figuring out what happened can be challenging when officers aren’t able to talk to the victim.

Right now police don’t have an update on the man’s condition.