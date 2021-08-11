20-year-old Rapid City man arrested crashing car into home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man is waking up behind bars after a crash Monday morning.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of Saint Andrew Street for an unknown injury accident around 11:45 a.m. Monday, August 9.

Reports say a vehicle caused a motorcycle to crash before striking a home in the area. Witnesses say several people abandoned the vehicle after the crash.

During the investigation, officers learned that the vehicle was stolen. They also identified the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Jade Fenhaus.

Fenhaus was arrested and is facing multiple charges including, theft of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.