COLOME, S.D. (KELO) – A 20-year-old man died in a fatal crash Thursday in Tripp County.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 183 five miles south of Colome. Names are being held pending family notification.

Authorities say the 20-year-old man was southbound in a car when he tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. That car collided with a northbound pickup truck. Both vehicles swerved into the east ditch and collided.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 63-year-old driver of the pickup truck suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.