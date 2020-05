Authorities say one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Big Stone City.

Highway patrol says the driver was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 109 when the motorcycle went through the intersection on U.S. Highway 12, left the roadway, went into a yard and hit the wall of a garage.

The 20-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.