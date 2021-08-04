20-year-old man facing charges after attempted kidnapping at Dunham Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old man is behind bars, accused of trying to kidnap a woman along the bike trail.

Sioux Falls Police say an 18-year-old woman was jogging along the path at Dunham Park Sunday evening.

The victim says a man in a car said something to her. A short time later, that same man started walking towards her along the path.

That’s when police say the suspect grabbed the woman and groped her.

The victim told officers she thought the suspect was trying to take her to his car. The woman started fighting and yelling and was able to get away.

Investigators arrested Josue Lopez Cruz on charges of stalking, simple assault and attempted kidnapping.

Police say there was no connection between the suspect and the victim.