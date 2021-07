SPINK TOWNSHIP, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash east of Spink Township Friday morning.

Authorities say that a 2002 Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on S.D. Highway 48 when it went into the eastbound lane and into the ditch where the car rolled. The 20-year-old male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.