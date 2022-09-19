COLOME, S.D. (KELO) — A Winner man has been identified as the person who died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Colome.

Officials say 20-year-old Devon Senter was pronounced dead at the Winner hospital following the crash.

Preliminary information says a 2012 Chrysler 200 was southbound on U.S. Highway 183 when Senter attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The Chrysler and an approaching northbound 2020 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup both swerved into the east ditch where the vehicles then collided.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The 63-year-old driver of the pickup sustained serious non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation.