RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.

King suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Rapid City. King died on Monday, November 7.

The truck driver was not injured. No charges are pending against him.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.