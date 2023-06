SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man spent nearly two years in jail for a murder he didn’t commit.

20-year-old Asher Parks was accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino in 2021.

On Friday a Minnehaha County jury found him not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

He was released from jail on Friday.