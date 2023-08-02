SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have provided more info on the standoff that happened Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says the fugitive task force was trying to serve a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Maple Avenue. While police were in the apartment complex, the suspect made threats against law enforcement.

Matthew Lee Hill

Clemens says the SWAT team was then activated and the standoff ensued. Clemens says after several hours, the SWAT team peppered sprayed the suspect’s apartment and the man eventually surrendered around 5 p.m.

The suspect, 20-year-old Matthew Lee Hill, of Sioux Falls, is facing 6 counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction charges.

The warrants for the man’s arrest included two different warrants for receiving a stolen vehicle, four warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle and identify theft.