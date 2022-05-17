WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — A man has died in a one-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 3 miles northwest of Winner, officials say.

Crash information suggests the driver was heading north on 314th Avenue before losing control around 275th Street and 314th Avenue. The pickup then rolled, and the 20-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information so far is preliminary. The name of the driver has not been released.