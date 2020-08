ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old Aberdeen man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Saturday morning.

The Aberdeen Police Department announced Garrion Jason Dahme was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Dahme allegedly stabbed a man in the head with a butcher knife during a domestic fight in the 500 block of 8th Avenue SE.

Both victims were treated and released.