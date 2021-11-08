20-year-old arrested after leading police on chase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police were entering the parking lot to investigate the shooting deadly shooting at Gilberto’s, officers say a vehicle almost hit an officer.

Authorities chased after the person until their vehicle stopped working near Augustana’s campus.

Police say the man tried to run away, but they were able to arrest him. Investigators aren’t sure if this incident is related to the shooting.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Isaac Wali on charges of assault on law enforcement, eluding and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 