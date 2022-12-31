RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend.

According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in the crash.

Nicholas Herman, the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle, was arrested. He faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular battery.

The crash remains under investigation.