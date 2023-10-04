SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars, accused of driving a stolen car into oncoming traffic on Minnesota Avenue and crashing into three parked cars, Tuesday afternoon.

Tina Left Hand Bull

Police say 20-year-old Tina Left Hand Bull and her passengers ran from the car. Officers later found her and made an arrest.

She faces a long list of charges, including reckless driving and driving without a license.

Left Hand Bull is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. One of the passengers is also charged.