SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating 20 million dollars to Planned Parenthood North Central States.

The organization operates 28 facilities in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The donation came the same day as Governor Kristi Noem signed two abortion bills into law, prohibiting telemedicine abortions as well as receiving abortion pills over the internet or mail.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are trying to stop other abortion pill rules from taking effect.