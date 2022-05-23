SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children is sweeping the nation. 180 kids in the U.S. have been infected since October.

While most have recovered without surgery, 15 have needed organ transplants. A two-year-old girl from Aberdeen is recovering from an organ transplant after hepatitis ravaged her liver.

Her family shared her story with CBS News.

Baelyn Schwab’s parents noticed her eyes looked yellow so they took her to the hospital to get checked out.

Baelyn was flown to M-Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis after doctors told her parents her liver was inflamed. Baeylyn’s health deteriorated rapidly and she was placed on the organ transplant list.

“For the first, like, three days, we really had no clue what was happening. And then, all of a sudden, the next day hit and kinda everything just went chaos. Her labs skyrocketed. Neurologically, she wasn’t really 100% there. It was very hard. I mean, you– you see your kid deteriorating, like, right in front of your eyes, like, overnight,” mother Kelsea Schwab said.

With her liver failing, Baelyn was placed at the top of the transplant list and a donor was found within days. Doctors say 90 percent of her removed liver was damaged.

Her doctor says he has already performed a transplant this year on an even younger child.

“We would do maybe one transplant for liver failure a year, or maybe every other year. But this year we have already done two transplants for acute liver failure. So that’s– certainly a concern for us,” Dr. Srinath Chinnakotla, a pediatric transplant surgeon at M-Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital, said.

Baelyn is still recovering in the hospital and getting stronger every day.