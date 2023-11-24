ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A two-year-old is dead after an incident involving a fallen tree near Boyden.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the two-year-old’s family was cutting down trees at a farm residence about a mile and a half southwest of Boyden on Monday, when a tree fell and hit the child.

The sheriff’s office said that the 2-year-old, identified as Nathan Klok, sustained severe trauma and died from the injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Boyden Ambulance and Boyden Fire Department.