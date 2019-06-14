Local News

2 women wanted in connection with weekend shooting taken into custody in Idaho

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 09:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:13 PM CDT

2 women wanted in connection with weekend shooting taken into custody in Idaho

Two women wanted in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Sioux Falls have been taken into custody. 

KELOLAND News has confirmed that Idaho authorities arrested 30-year-old Martece Saddler and 22-year-old Christina Haney Wednesday just outside of Spencer, Idaho. 

They were wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting.

Ramon Smith, the alleged gunman, remains at large. 
 

