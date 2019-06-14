2 women wanted in connection with weekend shooting taken into custody in Idaho Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Madison County Jail, Idaho and East Idaho News [ + - ] Video

Two women wanted in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Sioux Falls have been taken into custody.

KELOLAND News has confirmed that Idaho authorities arrested 30-year-old Martece Saddler and 22-year-old Christina Haney Wednesday just outside of Spencer, Idaho.

They were wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting.

Ramon Smith, the alleged gunman, remains at large.

