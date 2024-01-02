SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Court documents say two Sioux Falls women were dating the same man when they stole 15K dollars to bail him out of jail.

Back in August, 28-year-old Whitney Christopherson was working as an employee at the Happy Jacks 3 Casino on South Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Court documents say 26-year-old Izabella Powell approached Christopherson on August 5th, and told her to get 15K from the casino’s safe.

The two women left the casino together and later returned. Court documents say in that time, Powell bailed out Donald Wise from the Minnehaha County Jail.

Wise has a long criminal history. This is video of him following a 2014 kidnapping arrest…

He was released from prison in June. In July police arrested him on meth and gun charges.

In the latest case, his bond was set at 15 thousand cash only.

Documents say both women were dating Wise and had both been talking with him on the phone before the crime.

Christopherson told police “she felt threatened, scared, and cornered” which is why she stole 15 thousand from the safe.

The two women are charged with grand theft are both being held at the Minnehaha County Jail.

As far as the case against Wise, prosecutors have dropped the charges against him. So, he is no longer in jail.