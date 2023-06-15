This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A previous version stated two women were indicted — a man and a woman were indicted for second-degree murder.

ZIEBACH COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A federal grand jury has indicted a man and woman from Bridger of second-degree murder.

Court documents say 46-year-old Theodora Belt and 22-year-old Bailey Belt assaulted two brothers on May 27th.

One of the alleged victims, 32-year-old Elijah Morrison died in the assault.

Court papers say he was hit by a car and beaten with a shovel.

In addition to second-degree murder, the two women are also charged with assault with a deadly weapon involving serious bodily injury.