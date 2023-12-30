WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown Police Department (WPD) received a report of suspects taking mail from numerous mailboxes around Lake Kampeska Friday at around 10:50 p.m.

Several suspects were reported driving a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer around the lake homes and taking items from mailboxes. The WPD officers, Codington County Deputies and SD Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the area.

The Trailblazer was found in the 200 block of North Lake Drive. The driver, 27-year-old Thomas Breese and passenger 24-year-old Jarid Armstrong, both of Watertown were identified.

Breese and Armstrong had taken and tore apart mail, Christmas cards, and packages from hundreds of mailboxes around the lake. Upon searching the Lake Kampeska area, WPD recovered hundreds of pieces of mail in the ditches and roadways of North Lake Drive and South Lake Drive. The WPD is working to return this mail to the rightful owners.

Breese was cited for multiple counts of petty theft, several traffic offenses, and littering. Armstrong was cited for numerous counts of petty theft. Further SD State charges are pending. This case will also be turned over to investigators with the U.S. Postal Service (USPO) for consideration of federal charges.

According to the WPD they commend the community, whose swift action and commitment to “see something, say something” led to the successful apprehension of individuals involved in recent mailbox thefts.

The WPD is asking any of the lake residents who have surveillance video of the suspects or the vehicle to contact the WPD. If you are missing a check, credit card or other valuable mail, contact the sender immediately.

WPD is offering these tips regarding mail safety: