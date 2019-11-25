2 teens killed, three others injured in South Dakota crash

TULARE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured three other people.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan says the crash happened Sunday night near Tulare. He says details of the crash will be released later Monday.

A Facebook post by the Ipswich Public Schools says classes were delayed until mid-morning so students could take time to grieve the loss of “two beautiful young people taken far too soon.”

Clergy and counselors were made available to students. Ipswich is about 73 miles north of Tulare.

