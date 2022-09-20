SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said.

The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.

Compliance checks were done at 27 businesses.

In each failed case the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.