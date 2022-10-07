SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison.

Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine.

Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from Kansas City and kept them in a storage unit in Sioux Falls.

His sentence will range from 5-40 years behind bars.

Daniel Navarrette also entered a guilty plea. He admits to being part of a meth and money laundering ring in South Dakota.

He faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.