SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison.
Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine.
Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from Kansas City and kept them in a storage unit in Sioux Falls.
His sentence will range from 5-40 years behind bars.
Daniel Navarrette also entered a guilty plea. He admits to being part of a meth and money laundering ring in South Dakota.
He faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.