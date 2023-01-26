SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award.

It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls.

Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant, was blown away when she found out she was a semi-finalist for the coveted James Beard award, the category? Best Chef.

“Actually I was cooking at 11 o’clock and I got a message on my watch congratulations,” Sanna Abourezk said.

That message came from a well-known chef in New York who had contacted her to let her know she is a semi-finalist for best chef in the country.

She’s already been recognized by the Food Network for the best vegetarian restaurant for lunch in the country and also recognized by the New York Times, but if she won the James Beard Award for Best Chef, it would be icing on the cake.

“James Beard award is the crème de la crème of awards for chefs,” Sanna said. “It’s like the Oscar Awards for actors and actresses, so when you get nominated by other chefs, same thing, you’re being recognized by other chefs from all over the country.”

Sanna says when she started this restaurant 19 years ago, she had a lot doubters, a Mediterranean restaurant in the Midwest; even her family and friends gave her six months, at best.

Now she says being nominated as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Country by the James Beard Foundation, it’s like all her hard work is paying off.

And if she wins?

“So I’m going to say like the actors, ‘oh it’s nice to be nominated,’ no it means a lot. it’ll be good to have it on my wall,” Sanna said.

Joseph Raney of Skogen Kitchen in Custer was also nominated for Best Chef.

“It is such an honor to celebrate these two outstanding South Dakota chefs,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism said.

“Anybody who has been to their restaurants can easily understand why they are semifinalists for this incredible award. Sanaa and Joseph have elevated the culinary experience in our state. Their menus are satisfying palettes from around the globe and are making South Dakota a culinary destination.”

The winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony Monday, June 5th in Chicago.