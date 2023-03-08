RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are searching for two missing snowmobilers.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says Leon Clinegartner and Jeff Willett, who are both in their 70s, were last seen before noon on Tuesday.

Authorities say they were heading westbound on Rochford Road.

They were on orange and lime green 2014 Arctic Cat snowmobiles.

You’re asked to call authorities if you know about their whereabouts.

Volunteers who want to help in the search are asked to check in before going out. Civilian snowmobilers are asked to check in at the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department before heading out.

With weather conditions expected to deteriorate, authorities want to make sure everyone helping out is accounted for.