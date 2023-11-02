SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls women have been sentenced for their roles in a multi-pound methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Dakota.

35-year-old Kessara Mikkelson was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison.

31-year-old Asia Gunhammer was sentenced to 10 years and six months in federal prison.

They will each have five years of supervised release once their terms are completed.

Mikkelson and Gunhammer were involved in a large-scale methamphetamine and fentanyl

distribution channeled from California into South Dakota. Shipments were mailed through FedEx and driven in semi-trailers.

Their source, Terry Morris, Jr, is incarcerated in a California state prison.

Mikkelson organized and handled over 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 25,000 fentanyl pills during her involvement.

Gunhammer was one of Mikkelson’s sub-distributors. The methamphetamine was sourced by the Mexican cartels.