BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — 2 Sioux Falls men were arrested, accused of trying to cash forged checks in Brookings County.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Kasan Avenue in Volga.

Officials say 31-year-old Angelo High Pipe was unable to cash a check.

While searching High Pipe, authorities found a check from a Brookings business for just over $5200.

Meth and fentanyl were also found. Authorities say High Pipe is responsible for cashing a fake check at a Brookings bank earlier in the day.

Authorities then discovered that 51-year-old Brian Ritter was also trying to cash fake checks in Brookings. He is charged with Passing a Forged Instrument.

Meanwhile, High Pipe is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument and Possession of a Controlled Substance.