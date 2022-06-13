SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Idaho believe they prevented a domestic terror attack over the weekend and two Sioux Falls men were allegedly involved.

40-year-old James Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Smith are scheduled to make their first court appearances in Idaho on Monday.

James Michael Johnson | Courtesy Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office

Derek Smith | Courtesy Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office

Police arrested them on Saturday, along with 29 other men believed to be part of a white supremacist group called Patriot Front.

The group was packed into a U-Haul truck with masks and riot gear. Authorities arrested them near a Pride event in Idaho.

The news comes just days before the annual Pride celebration in Sioux Falls. We reached out to Sioux Falls Police to find out if there will be extra security and were told there will be a number of officers stationed at this weekend’s event.

At this point, police also there are no indications of potential problems ahead of the event.