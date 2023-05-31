SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Animal control in Sioux Falls is looking for dogs involved in two separate bite incidents.

On Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. a man was bit in the hand by a stray dog on East 12th Street. The dog was described as a brown pit-bull mix with a black collar.

A 16-year-old boy was walking on South West Ave toward West 26th Street on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m. when a stray dog jumped on him and bit him in the face. He attempted to push the dog away and it bit him again on his hand. The dog was described as a large, white shepherd mix.

Both dogs need to be identified to verify vaccinations. If you have any information on either dog, contact Animal Control at 605-367-7000.