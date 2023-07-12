SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for two dogs involved in separate biting incidents.

The first one happened on Saturday, July 8, around 4 p.m., when a woman was bit by a dog at the Spencer Dog Park. The woman was in the fenced-in large dog area when a black German Shepherd mix with a blue or green collar began attacking her dog.

The woman tried to break up the dog fight and was bit on her finger and arm. The man who owns the German Shepherd mix didn’t share contact info with the woman. The German Shepherd owner was described as a white male in his 40s wearing a green shirt with khaki shorts and a straw hat.

The second dog bite incident happened on Sunday, July 9, around 1:15 p.m. A woman was at Whittier Park eating lunch when she was bit by a stray dog. The stray dog was described as a long-haired black and tan German Shepherd-type dog with a blue-collar.

Animal Control needs to identify the dogs involved in these incidents to verify their vaccinations,