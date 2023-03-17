SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two crashes on Interstate 90 have blocked the roadway. According to SD 511 map, a jack-knifed vehicle headed westbound was reported two miles east of US 81 by mile marker 364 near Salem.

The road conditions map also shows a second vehicle jackknifed one-half mile east near mile marker 296 by White Lake.

I90 Plankinton 5:19 p.m. CT Friday looking west

Montrose I90 looking west at 5:18 p.m. CT

Montrose I90 5:03 p.m.

Alexandria I90 looking west 5:01 p.m. Friday

The wind is causing near white-out conditions and roadways are extremely slippery. The SDHP is responding to the crashes.

No travel is advised unless it is an emergency as the road is covered in ice and drivers can’t see very far ahead.