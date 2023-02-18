DES MOINES (ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Two leaders of a Cedar Rapids tourism board have been ordered to serve time in federal prison for defrauding a bank to support a music festival that lost $2.3 million.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Aaron McCreight, the former CEO of GO Cedar Rapids, was sentenced to 18 months and Douglas Hargrave, the former chief financial officer, to 15 months. The Des Moines Register reports that both also were ordered together to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution.

McCreight and Hargrave previously admitted defrauding a Cedar Rapids bank by misrepresenting revenue projections to get loans for Newbo Evolve. The three-day 2018 music festival staged by Go Cedar Rapids included performances by the band Maroon 5 and singer Kelly Clarkson.