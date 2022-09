RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are looking for two people accused of attempted murder earlier this year.

Both Winter Merrill and Dominic Eastman have warrants for their arrest for a crime that happened in May.

Court documents say the two tried to kill someone who was 17-years-old at the time. They are also accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Arrest warrants were issued in July but authorities have not caught up with them.