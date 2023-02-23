MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a home explosion in the northern Madison on Thursday before noon.

The fire chief tells KELOLAND News the explosion blew off the roof of the home, destroying it. Three people who were inside were taken to the hospital to be checked over. The family who lives in the home says one of them is being treated for burns.

The fire chief says the gas is turned off now and the utility company is on scene.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt is on the way to Madison; check this story for new updates throughout the evening.