SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were seriously hurt after a motorcycle and a truck collided in Brookings.

Police say the crash happened Thursday evening near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 6th Street.

Investigators say the truck was pulling out of the Walmart parking lot as a motorcycle was approaching.

The motorcyclist tried to swerve to avoid hitting the truck, but the biker ended up getting wedged under the truck.

Firefighters were able to lift the truck off the biker and free him.

The passenger of the motorcycle was thrown off the vehicle. Both men received serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.